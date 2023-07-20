ADVERTISEMENT

Suspension of 10 BJP MLAs from Karnataka Assembly: Speaker, Deputy Speaker meet Governor to brief him on situation

July 20, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BJP as well as the JD(S) boycotted the Assembly proceedings on July 10 in protest against the suspension

PTI

BJP members boycott House proceedings and protest against the suspension of 10 party MLAs from the State Legislative Assembly in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on July 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and Assembly secretary M.K. Vishalakshi on July 20 called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and reportedly apprised him about the circumstances that led to the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs till the end of the session.

The Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution suspending 10 MLAs including four former ministers — R Ashoka, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayana, V. Sunil Kumar and Araga Jnanendra. They were suspended for their "indecent and disrespectful conduct" after they tore copies of bills and agenda documents and flung them towards the Chair where Deputy Speaker Mr. Lamani was seated.

High drama in Karnataka Assembly
The Assembly passed a resolution suspending 10 MLAs including four former ministers for their “indecent and disrespectful conduct” after they tore copies of bills and documents and flung them towards the Chair on July 19, 2023. | Video Credit: ANI

The BJP as well as the JD(S) on Thursday boycotted the proceedings in protest against the suspension. Only G. Janardhana Reddy of the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) was present in the House from the Opposition when the proceedings began this morning.

The BJP MLAs decided to meet the Governor and submit a memorandum.

Protest against ‘misuse’ of IAS officers

The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed chaotic and unruly scenes as angry BJP legislators tore copies of bills and the agenda, and threw them at the Deputy Speaker, who was presiding the House, following which Speaker Khader suspended 10 of them for the remainder of the session.

In turn, MLAS of the opposition BJP and JD(S) gave notice of no-confidence against the Speaker to the Assembly secretary.

The turn of events had unfolded following both the opposition parties — BJP and JD(S) — staging a protest in the Assembly against the Congress government for allegedly "misusing" IAS officers to work for the meeting of leaders of 26 opposition parties, which was held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

