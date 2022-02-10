Suspended RTC employees to be reinstated in phased manner: Sriramulu

They had gone a 15-day strike in April last year

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu, on Thursday, announced that 1,353 road transport corporation (RTC) employees, who had been suspended for their unauthorised absenteeism at work to participate in the 15-day strike last year, will be reinstated in a phased manner.

He also announced that of the total number of suspended employees, which includes permanent, trainee and probationary employees, direction had already been given to reappoint 100 of them. The rest will also follow in a phased manner, he said.

In April last year, drivers and conductors affiliated with the KSRTC Employees League, went on a 15-day strike, adding to the financial woes of RTCs that were struggling due to the second wave of the pandemic. Among the many demands, protesters were asking for salaries as per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission.

RTCs had explored options such as suspension and dismissal of thousands of employees from services for taking part in the strike when the government’s pleas went in vain.

Apart from physical losses, including damage to buses, many employees admitted that they had not benefited from the strike as they were suspended or dismissed from service and were robbed of salaries.

Meanwhile, the transport minister also ruled out any revision in bus fares.