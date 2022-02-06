Suspended Congress leader from Mysuru expelled

MYSURU

Congress leader Abdul Khader Shahid, a close aide of former Minister Tanveer Sait, who had been suspended from the party, was expelled from the party.

The expulsion of Mr. Shahid, a former president of Azeez Sait Block Congress, on Sunday comes close on the heels of his participation in the road show organised by former Minister C.M. Ibrahim in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Mr. Shahid had been suspended from the party in March last year after anti-party protests and sloganeering against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of the Mayoral polls in Mysuru that had even led the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to summon Mr. Sait to Bengaluru to give an explanation for taking unilateral decision to support JD(S) in the polls.

Mr. Shahid had last week accompanied Mr. Ibrahim when the latter held a road show in Mysuru and addressed the media, lambasting the Congress.

Mysuru City Congress Committee president R. Murthy said the KPCC Disciplinary Committee headed by former Union Minister K. Rahman Khan had expelled Mr. Shahid for “anti-party” activities. However, he said the decision did not have anything do with his participation in the road show by Mr. Ibrahim.

“He had been indulging in anti-party activities for some time now. His statements have been affecting the party’s prestige. The expulsion was already in the offing. It should have come earlier”, Mr. Murthy said.