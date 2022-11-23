Suspended ADGP Amrit Paul’s bail plea rejected again

November 23, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Lokayukta special court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of suspended ADGP Amrit Paul, who has been arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

This is the second time that his bail plea has been rejected after the sessions court, in August, quashed it.

Mr. Paul, who is accused no. 35 in the case, pleaded in his petition that bail be granted to him as investigation in the case has been completed and submitted that he is not involved in any irregularities nor were the keys of the strong room with him.

Objecting to the bail plea, P. Prasanna Kumar, special public prosecutor for the State, contended that no explanation was offered by him regarding the custody of keys in possession of his subordinate officials.

He contended that Mr. Paul is a top-ranked official in the State and if he was released on bail, there was a threat to the prosecution material and witnesses.