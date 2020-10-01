Karnataka

‘Suspend passport of developer’

In response to a letter by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, the MHA has written to the Passport Seva Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs for “appropriate action urgently” against a well-known developer.

Mr. Surya had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking suspension of passports of the promoters of Mantri Developers as home buyers had expressed concerns that they may leave the country.

The letter from Mr. Surya available with The Hindu said home buyers of Mantri Serenity, a project started in 2012 and stalled for many years now, had lodged a complaint against the promoters with the city police on August 30.

