‘Suspend passport of developer’

In response to a letter by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, the MHA has written to the Passport Seva Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs for “appropriate action urgently” against a well-known developer.
Mr. Surya had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking suspension of passports of the promoters of Mantri Developers as home buyers had expressed concerns that they may leave the country.
The letter from Mr. Surya available with The Hindu said home buyers of Mantri Serenity, a project started in 2012 and stalled for many years now, had lodged a complaint against the promoters with the city police on August 30.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath