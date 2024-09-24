GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspend Munirathna and constitute ethics committee, Karnataka Law Minister tells Speaker

Published - September 24, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
H.K. Patil.

H.K. Patil. | Photo Credit: file photo

Seeking the suspension of Munirathna, MLA, from the Legislative Assembly, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil on Monday sought setting up of the ethics committee of the State legislature.

In a letter to Speaker U.T. Khader, the Law Minister said that the language used by Mr. Munirathna had lowered the ethical standards in democracy. “To prevent a repeat of such behaviour both within and outside the House, the necessity to immediately constitute an ethics committee is there. The committee could prevent moves of the members that throw ethics to the wind.”

He said that the Speaker should use the constitutional powers to take an extreme action of suspending Mr. Munirathna and constitute the committee that would investigate and suggest action against anything done unethically.

