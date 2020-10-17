‘Suspend licence if establishments don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines’

Udupi district administration launches ‘My Family-My Responsibility’ campaign

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Friday asked officials concerned to temporarily suspend licences of shops, establishments and hotels if the owners and staff fail to wear masks and ensure social distancing even after repeated reminders.

Chairing COVID-19 intensified awareness campaign meeting on the zilla panchayat premises, the Deputy Commissioner said many instances of owners and employees at these establishments not wearing masks were being reported. Officials first sensitise them about the need to follow COVID-19 guidelines and resort to temporary license cancellation if they fail to adhere to the guidelines.

Role models

Prevention was better than cure and hence everyone should follow COVID-19 protocol of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, frequently washing hands etc. Government employees besides taking oath to follow COVID-19 guidelines, should follow them to become model to others.

The Deputy Commissioner said COVID-19 awareness should be conducted at every government event.

Mr. Jagadeesha said bus operators should ensure the vehicle was sanitised every day while passengers wear masks during transit. Similarly, temple managements should ensure devotees wear masks and sanitise their hands before entering temples. Teachers, during the online classes should also create awareness among students about COVID-19 protocol.

Awareness

On the occasion, Mr. Jagadeesha launched "My Family-My Responsibility" campaign to create COVID-19 awareness in every household of the district from Saturday. Anganwadi workers and booth-level officers would visit every household in their jurisdiction to distribute publicity material, administer oath, paste awareness stickers on walls etc., people have almost resumed their normal life after Unlock 5.

The Deputy Commissioner said though the spread of the pandemic was declining in the district, there was need for greater awareness among people about safety of themselves and their near ones. Abundant precaution could prevent COVID-19 deaths. Accredited Social Health Activists would be given oxymeters through which they would check oxygen levels of residents. While the programme has already started in Karkala taluk, it would soon begin in Udupi and Kundapura taluks.

The accelerated COVID-19 awareness campaign involving all government departments would be launched by Principal District and Sessions Judge J.N. Subrahmanya on the district court premises on Saturday, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat, Kundapura Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, and others were present.