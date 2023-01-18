ADVERTISEMENT

Suspecting illicit affair, man kills wife

January 18, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sudduguntepalya police are on a massive manhunt for a computer technician who is on the run after allegedly strangulating his wife to death over suspected illicit affair.

The accused, Nasir Hussain, said to be from Kolkata, had sent a message to the brother of the victim, informing him about the murder and asking him to collect the body from the apartment where the couple lived.

According to the police, Nasir married Naz Khanum, 22, from Taverekere, six months ago. They said the victim’s family did not know much about the accused and consented as it was a love marriage. The accused used to suspect Naz was having an affair with her brother-in-law and fight with her frequently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, Nasir planned to kill her and booked a flight ticket to Delhi before. After killing her and locking the door, he hired a taxi and paid the driver extra online and got change in the form of cash before boarding the flight.

He informed Naz’s brother via a message that he killed her due to suspected illicit affair and switched off his phone . The family rushed to the apartment to see Naz dead.

The Sudduguntepalya police have formed a special team to track down the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US