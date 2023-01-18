Suspecting illicit affair, man kills wife

January 18, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Sudduguntepalya police are on a massive manhunt for a computer technician who is on the run after allegedly strangulating his wife to death over suspected illicit affair.

The accused, Nasir Hussain, said to be from Kolkata, had sent a message to the brother of the victim, informing him about the murder and asking him to collect the body from the apartment where the couple lived.

According to the police, Nasir married Naz Khanum, 22, from Taverekere, six months ago. They said the victim’s family did not know much about the accused and consented as it was a love marriage. The accused used to suspect Naz was having an affair with her brother-in-law and fight with her frequently.

On Tuesday, Nasir planned to kill her and booked a flight ticket to Delhi before. After killing her and locking the door, he hired a taxi and paid the driver extra online and got change in the form of cash before boarding the flight.

He informed Naz’s brother via a message that he killed her due to suspected illicit affair and switched off his phone . The family rushed to the apartment to see Naz dead.

The Sudduguntepalya police have formed a special team to track down the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT