Suspecting foul play in baby’s death, police exhume body

Hassan

26 June 2021 17:18 IST

The Alur Police on Saturday exhumed the body of an 18-month-old boy at Kittagere village in the taluk, following a complaint suspecting foul play in the baby’s death.

The baby born to plantation workers, natives of Assam, working in an estate, died on June 20. The parents had buried the body on the estate where they had been working.

After a few local people raised suspicion over the baby’s death, the police registered an unnatural death report and exhumed the body in presence of Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar. The post-mortem was conducted by the forensic experts.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said the baby suffered an injury after a fall at home on June 10. The parents had taken the baby to a hospital in Alur and got him treated. Later, the baby developed health complications and died on June 20. The police would investigate the case further if the post-mortem found any foul play in the death.