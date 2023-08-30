Suspected sandalwood thief shot dead

August 30, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Forest patrolling staff shot dead a 38-year-old suspected sandalwood thief in Bannerghatta forest area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

While the deceased Muniraju, a construction labourer and resident of Natuvarahalli in Masti taluk of Kolar district, was killed, his associate managed to flee .

The incident occurred around 1.15 a.m. when patrolling staff on duty heard tree-cutting noise in Kalkere forest range .

They followed the noise and found a gutka packet and an empty water bottle under a tree. Sensing that the thieves were around, the forest officials fired in the air to scare them, and later shot at the thieves when they reportedly tried to attack the patrolling staff.

Senior police officials and district administrative officials visited to conduct spot inspections. The police have stepped up investigation to track down the accused who fled the scene. They have recovered tree-cutting tools from the spot and have taken up a case for further investigations.