Suspected rabid dogs bite ten in Bidar district

December 29, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A pack of suspected rabid dogs has attacked at least ten persons in Chitguppa town of Bidar district in the last week.

The pack attacked motorcyclists and pedestrians at Hussain Alam, Kodambal Street and the area around Bhavani temple locality. The victims received multiple injuries and two persons with serious injuries and admitted to Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences.

The residents claimed that though the Chitguppa Town Municipal Council had allocated special funds for carrying out sterilisation of stray dogs, the funds has been misused by the Animal Husbandry Department.

