Karnataka

Suspected poacher killed in road accident

A suspected poacher was killed when explosives in his bag went off after a road accident at Machigad in Khanapur on Wednesday.

Gajendra Rajput, 18, from Shimoga, a pillion rider, was killed in the blast when the bike rammed into a tractor. The bike rider, Shivakumar Gajendra, suffered injuries.

The duo were carrying low intensity explosive sticks in a bag. Their bike hit a tractor and the bag fell to the ground and exploded. The young man died on the spot, police said. They suspect he was going to hunt animals in the Machigad forest area.

Officers from the Nandagad police station visited the spot. A case is being registered.

