Suspected monkeypox case turns out to be chickenpox

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Raghunathan S. R.
Karnataka Bureau Bengaluru: July 31, 2022 11:54 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 11:59 IST

The suspected monkeypox case in Bengaluru has now been clarified to be a case of chickenpox.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted on Sunday, “A middle aged Ethiopian citizen who had come to Bengaluru earlier this month was subjected to Monkeypox test after he was suspected to have Monkeypox symptoms. His report has now confirmed that it is a case of chickenpox.”

“All symptomatic travelers arriving from the affected countries to Bengaluru/Mangaluru international airports are being screened, isolated and tested for fever, chills and sweats, lymph node swelling, headache, muscle ache, exhaustion, sore throat and cough, skin rashes,” he further said.

Also read:Explained | What type of vaccine will work against monkeypox?

The Ethiopian national, a chronic kidney disease patient who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4 for renal transplantation, had been quarantined at a private hospital after he reported symptoms similar to monkeypox.

