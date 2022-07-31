Karnataka

Suspected monkeypox case in Karnataka

K. Sudhakar. File | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI
The Hindu BureauJuly 31, 2022 02:00 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 01:34 IST

An Ethiopian national, a Chronic Kidney Disease patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4 for renal transplantation, has been quarantined at a private hospital after he reported symptoms similar to monkeypox. His test reports are awaited.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic as monkeypox was not a deadly disease.

