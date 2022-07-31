Suspected monkeypox case in Karnataka
Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic
An Ethiopian national, a Chronic Kidney Disease patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4 for renal transplantation, has been quarantined at a private hospital after he reported symptoms similar to monkeypox. His test reports are awaited.
Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic as monkeypox was not a deadly disease.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.