Suspected monkeypox case in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau July 31, 2022 02:00 IST

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic

K. Sudhakar. File | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

An Ethiopian national, a Chronic Kidney Disease patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4 for renal transplantation, has been quarantined at a private hospital after he reported symptoms similar to monkeypox. His test reports are awaited. Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic as monkeypox was not a deadly disease.



