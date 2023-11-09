November 09, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

Kerala police arrested a suspected Maoist, who is a native of Karnataka, following an encounter in Wayanad district on the night of November 7. The arrested persons are Srimathi, alias Unnimaya, a native of Sringeri taluk in Chikkamagaluru, and Chandru.

Following an encounter between the Thunderbolt Squad of Kerala police and suspected Maoists, the local police combed rural areas of Kozhikode district and the Periya forest on the night of November 7. Srimathi and Chandru were arrested during this operation.

Srimathi is from Belagodu-Kudige in Sringeri taluk.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe told The Hindu that he had received information about the arrest of Srimathi. “We have cases against her in Sringeri and other places. Koppa DySP is investigating those cases. We have just got information about her arrest. The investigation officer will look into the possibility of taking her into our custody with regard to cases registered here,” he said.

