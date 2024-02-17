GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspected Maoist from Mudigere arrested by Kerala police

February 17, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Suresh Angadi, a suspected Maoist, native of Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru, is said to have been arrested by Kerala police near Kannur on Friday.

Suresh Angadi, who has been facing 21 cases, has been absconding for over 23 years. His family members in Angadi village had no clue about his whereabouts. He suffered injuries in an elephant attack and that forced the police arrest him. The police have made arrangements for treatment.

When The Hindu contacted Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amathe, the officer said he too learnt about Suresh Angadi’s arrest by Kerala police. “However, we have not received official communication from the Kerala police so far. Once it is confirmed that it is indeed Suresh from Mudigere, we will initiate further legal procedures,” the officer said.

Suresh had been facing 21 cases in Chikkamagaluru. 

