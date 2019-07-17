Karnataka

Suspected food poisoning: 50 students hospitalised

Children of the government primary school in Belagavi are out of danger now.

Around 50 students of a government primary school were admitted to a hospital after they complained of uneasiness, stomach-ache and vomiting in a case of suspected food poisoning in Wantamuri in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Teachers and residents shifted the children to the district hospital. Doctors say they are all out of danger. Some parents complained to Education Department officers that there were lizards in the kitchen and one of them might have fallen into the pot in which rice was being cooked.

Balwantrao Patil, a parent, told The Hindu that he told police officers that the school premises and kitchen were not clean, increasing the chance of food poisoning. The police say they will further investigate the matter. Rajendra K.V., ZP CEO, said he will order a detailed inquiry into the issue.

