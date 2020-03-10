Suspected COVID-19case in Kalaburagi

A suspected case of COVID-19 was reported in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. The patient has been admitted to the isolation ward at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

According to doctors, symptoms of coronavirus were seen in the 25-year-old man who travelled to Saudi Arabia and returned in February.

The patient’s samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The case could be confirmed only after a report comes.