Suspected COVID-19 patient leaves Mangaluru hospital against medical advice

MANGALURU

09 March 2020 11:10 IST

The police has been informed and a surveillance team is at his home

A patient who was brought to isolation ward of the Government Wenlock Hospital on Sunday night, reportedly left the hospital against medical advice the early hours of Monday.

The person hailing from the city had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai on Sunday evening. He was found to be having a fever during the medical screening at the airport.

Advertising

Advertising

An ambulance was sent from the city to bring him to the isolation ward of the hospital for tests related to COVID-19. Before the staff could come, the passenger reportedly left the hospital. More details are awaited.

Explained: How is India containing COVID-19?

Meanwhile Health Department officials said that he went against medical advice and police has been informed and surveillance team is at his home. "He will be brought back and admitted," said the official.

So far, six throat swab samples of international passengers arriving in Mangaluru were sent for tests. All of them turned negative for COVID-19.