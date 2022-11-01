Suspected chain snatcher nabbed, 9 chains worth ₹13 lakh recovered  

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 01, 2022 19:34 IST

The city police has nabbed an alleged chain snatcher and recovered 9 gold chains weighing around 290 grams and worth ₹13 lakh.

A special team of police comprising personnel from Krishnaraja Sub-Division and Saraswathipuram and Ashokapuram police stations constituted to solve a chain snatching case in Saraswathipuram managed to nab an accused on October 29. Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that he and another accused, who is now absconding, had together snatched 9 chains in 8 incidents in various police station limits in Mysuru city and Mandya district.

The police claimed they have solved cases registered in Saraswathipuram and Mandi police station in which two chains each were snatched, besides cases of registered in Vijaynagar, Vidyaranyapuram, Kuvempunagar and Srirangapatna police station in Mandya district, according to a press statement issued by Mysuru City Police.

