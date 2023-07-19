ADVERTISEMENT

Susheela B. is new Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir district

July 19, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Susheela B. on Tuesday assumed office as the new Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir district.

A 2015 batch IAS officer, Dr. Susheela is from Nizamabad n Telangana.

She completed her probationary period in Raichur and then, served as Assistant Commissioner in Sedam in Kalaburagi district.

She also served as Deputy Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) and Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad and Gadag Zilla Panchayats.

Dr. Susheela served in the Department of Welfare of the Disabilities under the Union government for some time. This is her first posting in Yadgir as Deputy Commissioner.

