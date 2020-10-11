Susheela B. is Dharwad Zilla Panchayat CEO

Susheela B., medical graduate and IAS officer of 2015 batch, took charge as the new Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat.

The outgoing CEO B.C. Satheesha handed over charge to Dr. Susheela on Friday evening.

Dr. Susheela first cleared Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) in 2013 and then joined IAS of Karnataka cadre in 2015. She has served as Assistant Commissioner in Sedam and Kalaburagi, and then as Deputy Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Development Board.