Surya tells party workers to join hands together for winning Assembly elections

March 23, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Yadgir

BJP Yuva Morcha national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya has appealed to party workers to join hands together to win all the four Assembly constituencies and help the party to retain power in the State.

He was addressing a Yuva Samavesh in Yadgir on Thursday.

The BJP double engine government at the Centre and in the State have implemented many pro-people programmes. Lakhs of people have benefited from popular schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Both the Union and the State governments are giving ₹10,000 (₹6,000 from the Centre and ₹4,000 from the State) to each beneficiary farmer under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. “This is what we call progress achieved by the double engine government,” he said.

The Bengaluru South MP compared Kalyana Karnataka with Bihar and said, without naming AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, that “what have people’s representatives who have been elected eight times and have been in politics for four decades done for the welfare of the people in the region?”

He said that the Surat-Chennai Express Highway, the airport in Kalaburagi, medical college in Yadgir and IIIT in Raichur are the key projects that have been implemented by the double engine government in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Therefore, people in the region are with the party and they will bless the BJP to come to power again, he added.