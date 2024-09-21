GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Surya Kiran aerobatics team paints Bidar skies with tricolour

Published - September 21, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The Surya Kiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force performing at an air show in Bidar on Saturday.

The Surya Kiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force painted the Bidar skies with the tricolour on Saturday.

As the nine planes, headed by group Captain Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, flew in different formations with precision manoeuvres in the skies, people on the ground at the historical Bahamani Fort cheered.

The air show that was organised by the IAF’s Bidar Air Force training station began at 4 p.m. and the pilots enthralled the spectators for 25 minutes.

The Air Force, in association with the Bidar district administration, originally organised the show on August 30 and August 31. But the second-day show could not be held owing to bad weather. It was rescheduled to September 21.

Formed in 1996, the aerobatics team has so far held over 600 air shows in India, apart from demonstration in air shows in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the U.A.E.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma, Indian Air Force’s Air Commodore Parag Lall, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivakumar Sheelavantha, Bidar City Municipal Council president Mohammad Gous and others were present.

