‘Survival of Congress, JD(S)in State politics is at stake’

Describing the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) as sinking ships, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that both the Opposition parties are trying to get hold of each other’s help to survive in State politics; however, both will get drowned. In response to reports that both the Opposition parties are planning to come together again to form a coalition government if the BJP fails to win adequate number of seats in the byelections, he said that the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) are planning that exercise as their survival in politics is at stake. “But nothing of that sort will happen. Both will be drowned,” he chided.

On the reports of the BJP high command planning to replace Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with national party general secretary B.L. Santosh, he shot back stating that no such proposal was before the party high command. He said that Mr. Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister till the end of the BJP government’s tenure.