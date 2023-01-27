ADVERTISEMENT

Surveyor arrested by Lokayukta police in Tarikere

January 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police, on Friday, arrested a surveyor while accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 from a farmer of Begur in Tarikere taluk.

Ravi Kumar, the surveyor, had demanded from Nagaraj B.S., a farmer, ₹5,000. The farmer had recorded the telephonic conversation in which the official had demanded the money.

Later, Nagaraj filed a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the official while accepting the bribe. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Lokayukta Dy. SP Thirumalesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US