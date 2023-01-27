Surveyor arrested by Lokayukta police in Tarikere

January 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Hassan

The Lokayukta police, on Friday, arrested a surveyor while accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 from a farmer of Begur in Tarikere taluk.

Ravi Kumar, the surveyor, had demanded from Nagaraj B.S., a farmer, ₹5,000. The farmer had recorded the telephonic conversation in which the official had demanded the money.

Later, Nagaraj filed a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the official while accepting the bribe. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Lokayukta Dy. SP Thirumalesh.