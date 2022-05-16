Survey under way in Mysuru to assess condition of school buildings

The survey will cover both primary and high schools in Mysuru district, which has about 3,630 schools

A survey to assess the condition of buildings housing schools – both primary and high schools – across Mysuru district is in progress with the Commissioner in Department of Public Instruction (DPI) asking for a status report ahead of the start of monsoon.

Engineers of the Panchayat Raj Department in the Mysuru zilla panchayat are assessing the condition of every school in the district, which has about 3,630 schools.

The survey is being carried out to document the status of every school building – whether the building requires renovation; whether the condition of the building is good and does not require any repair, and whether the building needs to be replaced with a new building.

After assessing the condition of school buildings, engineers have also been told to prepare estimates for the work that needs to be carried out for restoring or constructing a building based on their condition and safety aspects.

Mysuru Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs told The Hindu that the survey of school buildings began 15 days ago. A report will be submitted to the DPI head office in Bengaluru. “Once the restoration requirements and estimates are finalised by the deputy commissioner, the ZP CEO and the commissioner of DPI, the buildings would be handed over to the respective authorities for carrying out the work,” he said.