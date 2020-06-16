Survey to check demand for pre-matric student hostels

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday directed the Social Welfare Department to conduct a survey to find out the demand for pre-matric student hostels in the State.
The direction during the review meeting of Social Welfare Department came in the light of information that there are more hostels in the State than there was demand a statement from Chief Minister’s Office said. He also directed the officials to complete the appointment of 993 teaching and non-teaching staff for educational institutions run by the department. The CM advised the department to provide financial support to goods vehicles in rural areas as the department’s scheme Airavatha had been a success only in urban centres.
Meanwhile, at another meeting, Social Welfare Minister and Dy.CM Govind Karjol directed officials to enable SC/ST students to get training in institutes that prepare candidates for public service examinations. He also told them to collect details of those who have succeeded in clearing these exams. He said that during the current year, ₹14 crore had been set aside for training.
