Survey supervisor caught taking bribe in Chikkamagaluru

The Hindu Bureau June 01, 2022 15:46 IST

A resident of Gonibeedu had applied for the survey of a plot of land in Mudigere taluk, for which the official had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹4 lakh

The alleged incident took place in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: For representation only

Chikkamagaluru Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police caught Prakash, survey supervisor of Mudigere taluk, taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a resident of Gonibeedu on June 1. Mahesh of Gonibeedu had applied for the survey of a plot of land, for which the official had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹4 lakh. Mahesh complained to the ACB police about the demand of the official. The ACB police arrested the official, while taking the first instalment of ₹1 lakh. The team of officers was led by ACB Superintendent of Police S.A. Simon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar H.T., Police Inspectors Vinayaka Billava, Anil Rathod and their colleagues.



