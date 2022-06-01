Survey supervisor caught taking bribe in Chikkamagaluru
A resident of Gonibeedu had applied for the survey of a plot of land in Mudigere taluk, for which the official had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹4 lakh
Chikkamagaluru Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police caught Prakash, survey supervisor of Mudigere taluk, taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a resident of Gonibeedu on June 1.
Mahesh of Gonibeedu had applied for the survey of a plot of land, for which the official had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹4 lakh.
Mahesh complained to the ACB police about the demand of the official. The ACB police arrested the official, while taking the first instalment of ₹1 lakh.
The team of officers was led by ACB Superintendent of Police S.A. Simon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar H.T., Police Inspectors Vinayaka Billava, Anil Rathod and their colleagues.
