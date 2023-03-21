HamberMenu
Survey sought to assess damage of crops in rain

March 21, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader B.R. Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Congress leader B.R. Patil has demanded that the State government immediately conduct a survey to assess the damage caused to horticulture and agriculture crops by the recent off-seasonal rainfall and hailstorm across Kalaburagi district.

Standing crop, including jowar, Bengal gram and wheat, and horticulture crops, including water melon, mango, papaya, grapes, banana and lemon, suffered damage during the hailstorm in the district.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Patil has urged the Governor to direct the government to release compensation to farmers whose red gram crop was affected by wilt disease in parts of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Raichur districts. Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre, the distressed farmers have till now not received the relief amount, he added.

He demanded that the government pay a compensation of ₹25,000 per acre for damage to agriculture crop and ₹50,000 per acre for horticulture crop in the district, immediately.

