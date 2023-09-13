Survey reveals 767 trees and 59 tree species at Dorekere Lake in Bengaluru  

September 13, 2023 09:30 am | Updated September 12, 2023 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 59 tree species were identified at the Dorekere Lake, spread across 28 acres in Uttarahalli, Bengaluru, by an ActionAid Association survey as a part of its biodiversity documentation effort.

Facilitated by naturalist and founder of EcoEdu, Ulhas Anand, the survey which saw participation of children, youngsters, and nature lovers, documented a total of 767 trees at the lake. Of these, 746 trees were identified around the lake area and 21 in the island region of the lake. As many as 169 trees were honge, making it the highest, followed by 87 large leaved mahogany trees, 40 Indian badam trees, 36 jamun trees, followed by other native and foreign species like Cassia Siamea, Huu Arasi, Indian Tulip also known as as Portia, Nile Tulip, Rain Tree, Singapore Cherry and many more.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Anand says that the survey will help understand what more species can be planted at the lake, “The tree survey will provide more guidance as to what more species can be planted. We are trying to understand how the planting has been done in and around the lake. There is a mix of Ficus trees, Arjuna trees, a lot of honge trees and many commonly found species. Some more species can be brought in for more biodiversity in the lake. This survey is an initial kick-off for planning further.“

The biodiversity documentation is an effort to document the flora and fauna existing or visiting the lake. It is also an effort to involve communities in the process of documentation and sensitisation. Talking about the biodiversity documentation project, Raghavendra B. Pachhapur, Senior Lead Projects, ActionAid Association said the process will help localites appreciate and start towards the conservation of the lake.

“This lake has not just good water quality, but a lot of flora and fauna that has to be conserved. This biodiversity documentation will help document all kinds of biodiversity in the lake including, birds, trees, shrubs and plants, spiders, butterflies, and other kinds of biodiversity. Through my experience, this lake also has one of the best islands among the lakes in Bengaluru. The vegetation on the island helps birds rest and roost, which is why it is important to conserve the lake and grow more biodiversity here. We could have done this survey by ourselves, but we want localities to be part of it and appreciate this beautiful lake they have”, Mr. Pachhapur added.

