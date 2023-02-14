Survey report highlights key issues plaguing voters 

February 14, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Kannada writer Devanur Mahadeva said that voters were not averse to experimenting with political parties and progressive groups that have not tasted power and it augurs well for the electoral democracy of the country.

He was speaking after releasing a study described as reflecting the voice of the stakeholders and conducted by Samajawadi Vedike and Association for Democratic Socialism, in the city on Tuesday, February 14.

The analysis was conducted by T.N. Prakash Kammardi, former chairman of Agricultural Price Commission. The programme was also part of commemorating the centenary year of late Prof. Madhu Dandavate, who championed socialistic causes.

Mr. Mahadeva said the report indicates that 46 per cent of those surveyed were open to experimenting with new political outfits but though it was a good augury, they lacked in organisational strength to create a political wave. He said the onus was on established progressive groups with strong roots and commitment to provide the organisational support to bring about a change.

Prakash Kammardi said that the findings were being released to raise the standards of debate and discussion on key issues that matters to the electorate in the run up to the elections. The survey was conducted across 20 districts of Karnataka and it has transpired that people were plagued by issues like unemployment, price rise, corruption, failure to address the pandemic in a more effective manner etc. People were also concerned about the rise in communal temperature and polarisation of society on religious lines.

Similarly, there were concerns among farmers that the amendment to the Land Reforms Act would pave way for weakening agricultural sector, said Mr. Kammardi. As a result there were strong views on land acquisition and conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, he said.

Columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni, who was also the aide of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, spoke on how socialism has become marginalized in the Indian context. He said though it one of the ideal enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution it has become an orphan child (of the Constitution).

Mr. Kulkarni said while there was enough discussion and debate on the concept of secularism in the Parliament, Assembly, public forum, media etc. but socialism has been side lined completely and it has completely disappeared from political, intellectual and academic discourse in the country. What is worse is that socialism is being described as an impediment to the country’s growth, said Mr.Kulkarni.

Prof. D.K. Giri of Jamia Millia Islamia spoke on Madhu Dandavate and former Vice Chancellor Sabiha Bhoomigowda, former MLA B.R. Patil, writer Kalegowda Nagavar and others were present.