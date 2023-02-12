Survey records 290 bird species in Nagarahole

February 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The bird survey conducted at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve from February 9 to 12 has resulted in the recording of 290 bird species, including a few migratory ones.

Though Nagarahole is renowned for tigers and elephants, the survey has shown that it is also a hotspot for birds. The bird survey entailed participation by experts from 8 States. In all, 118 birders took part in the survey which concluded on Sunday, said C. Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The surveying team also included students and bird watchers who had spread out across different ranges of the tiger reserve. The surveyors were deployed at Nagarahole, Antharsanthe, D.B. Kuppe, Metikuppe, Kalahalla, Anechowkur, Hunsur and Veeranahosahalli ranges.

On February 10, the participants walked along different stretches and the data pertaining to the sightings were entered in the e-bird app. At the end of the day, the volunteers used to return to their respective camp including anti-poaching camps or guest houses where they were accommodated, said Mr. Harshakumar.

On February 11, the data was collected along the pre-existing line transects and the volunteers walked two km along each transect. A checklist of birds was prepared for every 400 metres covered and the entire exercise entailed walking a cumulative distance of 900 km as part of the bird survey.

The valedictory of the bird survey was held on Sunday and the results showed some of the rare species, including bar-headed goose, malabar woodshrike, redheaded vulture and white-rumped vulture, ultramarine flycatcher, knob-billed duck, black baza among others. This is apart from the endemic species like malabar parakeet, malabar grey-hornbill, white-bellied blue flycatcher etc.

The previous survey was conducted in January 2021 and was reckoned to be the first official exercise to prepare a checklist of birds of Nagarahole. The departmental surveys will help prepare an authentic database of the diversity of the birds which tend to get missed by visitors keen to sight the flag ship species of tigers and elephants.