Survey planned to assess demand for establishing small industries in all districts

June 04, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that the State government will launch a survey to assess the demand for land required to establish small scale Industries in all the districts.

Mr. Darshanapur, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, said that the demand survey will be carried out in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Belagavi division in the first phase.

With an aim to ameliorating the conditions of small scale industries that shut down during the lockdown, the government will conduct a survey and draw up a road map for their revival to generate employment.

Mr. Darshanapur said that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is committed to implementing the 10-point development-oriented programmes for the Kalyana Karnataka region promised before the Assembly elections.

The 10-point charter also includes a new industrial policy exclusively for the region.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, District Congress Committee president Jagdev Guttedar and the former MLC Thippanna Kamaknoor were present.

