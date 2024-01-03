Survey ordered to ascertain forest encroachments by mines across Karnataka

January 03, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Forest Department has asked for a fresh survey and assessment based on satellite imagery of the extent of forest encroachment and destruction due to mining activities across Karnataka.

Four teams of higher officials from Forests, Ecology, Mines, Revenue, and Police departments are to be set up, and the current status of the land will be juxtaposed with the satellite images of 10 years to see the extent of the encroachment and destruction of forests due to mining activities, said a recent note from Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forests, Ecology and Environment.

While adequate police protection and security to the teams have been sought, the report is to be submitted in one month’s time.

The fresh assessment to study the extent of forest degradation came in the light of the recent visit by Mr. Khandre to three iron ore mines in Tanigehalli and Megalahalli in Chitradurga district. He said that sandalwood trees and other flora had been noticed in the mining area and roads had been formed by cutting trees.

In the past, forest areas in Ballari, Vijayanagar, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru districts had been found ravaged by ‘C’ category iron ore mines, following which mining leases had been cancelled for over 50 mines by the Supreme Court.

Long overdue

A Forest Department source said that several mines have been operating for several decades now, and that a survey of forest land had not been done to ascertain the boundary for a long time. “This is for the first time that such a State-wide survey has been ordered to ascertain encroachment of forest land by various mines. We have no idea about the extent of encroachment, destruction of forests, efforts for afforestation, and whether forest clearances had been obtained or not,” said the source.

