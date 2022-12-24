THtalksBengaluru | Survey on revival of Safe Route To School project likely from next academic year: Saleem

December 24, 2022 04:35 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ever since schools opened their doors this year for physical classes, there have been many complaints about traffic snarls during the opening and closing hours of schools.

Addressing many such complaints while in conversation with The Hindu on Saturday as part of #THtalksBengaluru, Special Commissioner (Traffic) M. A. Saleem said Safe Route To School (SRTS) will now be extended even to residential areas along with the Central Business District (CBD) areas and will likely be revived completely by the beginning of the next academic year.

A community project, the SRTS was introduced by Mr. Saleem during his first term as the traffic chief of the city in collaboration with Education and Transport Department. The project held decongestion of traffic and safety of students as top priorities. To implement the project on a wider scale now, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has already started its preliminary survey.

“We are surveying the number of children coming to each school, their mode of transport and if there is any space inside the school’s premises to accommodate private vehicles rather than have them waiting on the road,” Mr. Saleem said. He added that a meeting with all stakeholders will be held after the survey.

Pointing out that the main reason for congestion in CBD during the opening and closing hours of schools is parents’ preference to send their children to old and prestigious schools in the area, Mr. Saleem said it is ideal to have schools in residential areas. “In Bengaluru, we have 2,800 schools. For children’s convenience, it is ideal for schools to be closer to their homes so that they can walk in a safe manner without the need for any kind of transportation,” he said.