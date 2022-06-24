Survey of nomadic, semi-nomadic communities sought

It will provide reliable figure of their population

The Karnataka Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Development Corporation has sought a survey of nomadic and semi-nomadic communities in the State to secure a comprehensive picture of the community and work for its upliftment.

This was stated by K. Ravindra Shetty, Chairman of Karnataka Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Development Corporation, here on Friday. Addressing a media conference, Mr. Shetty said that the survey will not only help assess the living condition of the community but provide a reliable and a baseline figure of their population. He said though it is currently estimated that their population was around 19 lakh, the community leaders aver that their population was in the range of around 75 lakh.

In the absence of a reliable population estimation any allocation made would be based on speculative figures and would not benefit the community, he said.

Mr. Shetty who has been touring all the districts in the State said that he has asked the local authorities to map the places where the nomadic and semi-nomadic communities live and submit a report to the Corporation.

With respect to their population in Mysuru district, Mr.Shetty said it was estimated to be 9,645 but the corporation did not have figures pertaining to the number of families. But the proposed survey is expected to update the figures, he added.

Though multiple programmes have been launched for the overall welfare of the backward classes and socially and economically weaker section of the society, it is not benefitting the nomadic and semi-nomadic people under which nearly 45 communities have been included, said Mr.Shetty. A majority of them lacked proper housing

With respect to the budget and funds allotted to implement welfare programmes for the community, Mr.Shetty said that the Corporation has €16 crore for the current financial year (2022-23) including ₹2.08 crore carried forward and unutilised in the previous financial year.

With respect to financial allocation made under various schemes to the community members, Mr.Ravindra Shetty said that 42 members belonging to nomadic and semi-nomadic communities have been extended financial assistance under various self-employment scheme to the tune of ₹21 lakh so far, this year.

For the benefit of small land holding farmers from the community, irrigation facilities and electricity supply at subsidized rate will be extended under Ganga Kalyan Yojane and 3 beneficiaries have already been extended the benefits, said Mr.Shetty.

Under micro finance scheme, 22 community members have been identified as beneficiaries so far and funds to the tune of ₹4.40 lakh has been released.

The corporation will also make efforts to conserve their culture, and will conduct a festival in Bengaluru and two teams from each district will be invited to showcase their talent, Mr.Shetty added.