GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Survey of houseless will be conducted: Zameer

Published - September 11, 2024 08:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing, Minorities Welfare and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said a decision had been taken to conduct a survey of houseless and households having no sites for construction of houses in the State.

About 2.32 lakh houses would be constructed for the houseless poor, Mr. Khan said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a benefit distribution programme organised by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation at Haj Bhavan here, he said ₹3,200 crore has been allocated for the welfare of the minorities of which ₹1,480 crore had been spent on education.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / public housing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.