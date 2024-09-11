Survey of houseless will be conducted: Zameer

Minister for Housing, Minorities Welfare and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said a decision had been taken to conduct a survey of houseless and households having no sites for construction of houses in the State.

About 2.32 lakh houses would be constructed for the houseless poor, Mr. Khan said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a benefit distribution programme organised by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation at Haj Bhavan here, he said ₹3,200 crore has been allocated for the welfare of the minorities of which ₹1,480 crore had been spent on education.