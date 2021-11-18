Karnataka

Survey of coffee growers’ loss mooted

Coffee Board CEO and Secretary K.G. Jagadeesh has requested the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan to conduct a survey of losses suffered by coffee growers due to the heavy rains.

The officer held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners of coffee growing areas on Thursday. Along with the officers of the Coffee Board, the Revenue Department officials could do a joint survey. A special team could be constituted for the purpose, he suggested.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R.Girish has said he will form a team of officers to assess the loss. Additional DC Kavita Rajaram and others were present at the video conference.


