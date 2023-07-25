HamberMenu
Survey finds Congress government’s guarantee schemes enjoy popular support among poor in Karnataka

July 25, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa at the launch of cash transfer under the Anna Bhagya scheme. PHOTO : SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU.

A file photo of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa at the launch of cash transfer under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

A survey by a media portal, Eedina.com, whose prepoll survey in the run-up to the recent Assembly elections in the State was closest to the results, has found that implementation of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress government in Karnataka has an overwhelming support among people.

About 73% of the respondents said the schemes are actually “people’s rights”, and that “people’s money is going back to people” through the scheme.

Poor more receptive

A whopping 68% of the respondents have said there was a need for such guarantee schemes in the State. The survey found the poor, small farmers, and the businessmen community more receptive to these schemes. Nearly half of all respondents to the survey and a little over half of women respondents said the implementation of guarantee schemes should take priority in the State, indicating their popularity.

However, opinion on whether these schemes are being effectively implemented is divided. Nearly 43% of the respondents said it was effective while another 43% said it was not, while 15% felt the concept of these guarantee schemes was skewed.

On sale of rice

Meanwhile, over half of the respondents have found fault with the Union government’s decision not to sell rice to the State for the implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The survey had a sample size of 2,455 respondents from 152 booths across 38 Assembly constituencies selected randomly. Most of the surveyed constituencies were rural in nature.

