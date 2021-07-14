Survey finds 607 severely malnourished children in Kalaburagi

As many as 607 children were found to be severely malnourished in Kalaburagi district during a month-long survey conducted by the Women and Child Development Department.

The survey covered 2.26 lakh children aged less than five and of these, 26,571 children were said to moderately malnourished and 607 severely malnourished.

Anganwadi workers conducted the survey to screen malnourished children as part of the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Anganwadi staff also counselled the children’s mothers. They explained how important a balanced diet was for their children and created awareness on the adverse effects of nutrient deficiency.

In all, 2,26,376 children were screened through anthropometric measurement, which plays a crucial role in tackling malnourishment, during the door-to-door survey across the district.

As many as 79 children identified with severe acute malnutrition were admitted to the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre where they were provided with nutritious food and their mothers were given training on hygiene and feeding practices.