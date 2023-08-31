ADVERTISEMENT

Survey finds 48 bird species in Dorekere Lake

August 31, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An ActionAid Association survey found and identified 48 bird species on Dorekere Lake, at Uttarahalli in the city | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

As many as 48 bird species were identified in Dorekere Lake at Uttarahalli in Bengaluru by an ActionAid Association survey.

Three near-threatened species such as the Painted Stork, Oriental Darter, and Black-headed ibis were found in a week-long survey facilitated by bird watcher J.N. Prasad.

The survey also revealed the nesting signs of Oriental Darter, Black-headed ibis, Great Cormorant, and Little Cormorant were encouraging, observed Raghavendra B. Pachhapur, Senior Lead Projects, ActionAid Association.

``Interestingly, we found a pair of Painted Snipe in the reedbed, which is not usually sighted,’‘ he added.

Dorekere Lake is part of the Vrushabhavathi Valley of Bengaluru, which receives water from Gowdana Kere/Gowdanapalya Kere from north, Devarakere from south, and finally discharges excess water to the Vrushabhavathi Valley. It is spread across 28 acres and is located in the southwest part of the city. The lake also has two wetlands on its eastern side.

ActionAid has plans to increasingly involve children, youth and others who can lend a helping hand in documenting the birds, trees, plants, butterflies, and spiders in different seasons in future such surveys, according to Mr. Pachhapur.

