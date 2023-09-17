Surveillance up after wild boar deaths in Bandipur

September 17, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Authorities are on alert over a possible outbreak of African swine fever in pigs following reports of deaths of a few wild boars in Bandipur.

Sources said that some wild boars were found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve a few days ago, and samples were collected and sent to laboratory for analysis.

However, no such deaths were reported from Nagarahole side of the forest, which is contiguous to Bandipur, the sources added.

Dr. Prasanna, Assistant Director, Animal Husbandry, in H.D. Kote said that based on a note from the higher officials and reports of wild boar deaths, an inspection was carried out of the piggeries in the region.

“There has been no mass deaths or unexplained deaths of pigs on a large scale anywhere in the taluk,” said Dr. Prasanna. However, as a precautionary measure there was constant monitoring and surveillance of movement of animals that were transported across the borders to neighbouring States, he added.

Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Government of India, had sent a note to Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, Karnataka, early this month to ensure that field inspection was conducted in the H.D. Kote belt from where the wild boar deaths were reported.

He said any unusual mortality or disease reported in feral pigs should be investigated as per the National Action Plan in consultation with the relevant administration and wildlife department.

