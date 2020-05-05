Surveillance stepped up at checkposts on Shivamogga border

In wake of COVID-19 cases being reported in neighbouring Davangere and Haveri, the Shivamogga district administration has stepped up surveillance at its checkposts bordering these districts.

Surveillance cameras have been installed at these checkposts. Entry to Shivamogga district, that has so far remained free from COVID-19 cases, to the persons from these districts without passes issued by the authorities there has been denied. On Tuesday, more than 100 vehicles from Channagiri in Davangere district that tried to enter Shivamogga district without having permission letter, via the checkpost near Holehonnur, were sent back.

K.B. Sivakumar, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner, and K.M. Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police, visited checkposts in Kittadahalli, Suthukote, Madikechilur and Maaravalli villages on Tuesday and interacted with the staff serving there. Police have arrested six persons from Haveri who tried to sneak into Shivamogga district through an interior road near Maaravalli village in Shikaripur taluk. Police have also seized three bikes from the arrested.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sivakumar has ordered for documentation of the information of every truck from outside that come to industrial areas or the market yard of Agriculture Produces Marketing Committees (APMCs) in the district. The drivers and porters who come in such trucks should not roam outside the premises of the industrial estate and APMCs, he said.