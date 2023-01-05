Surveillance on but no trace of leopards on CFTRI campus

January 05, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MYSURU

A day after a security guard claimed to have “sighted” two leopards on the CSIR-CFTRI campus in the heart of Mysuru city, the forest authorities continued to keep a vigil on Thursday following the scare. However, there has been no trace of the animals.

The forest team and the security personnel of the institute did not spot any felines prowling during night patrolling.

None of the camera traps installed caught images of the wild cats. The traps were empty without pictures for documenting their presence. A cage has been placed for trapping the animal.s, if any.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Mahesh Kumar, who visited the campus on Wednesday night, said, “So far, there has been no evidence like pug marks and the camera traps installed for tracking the movements of the leopards remained empty with no images. There were no sightings on the night as well. However, the staff kept the observation and the forest team will continue to camp on the premises.”

He said ten more camera traps will be installed by Thursday night for support the ongoing efforts for tracking the leopards’ movements. “If necessary, we may keep another cage but it does not appear to be necessary at this stage since there has been no evidence of their presence barring eyewitness version.”

The CFTRI School located on the campus, which was shut on Wednesday over the leopard scare, remained closed on Thursday as a safety measure. The school, sources said, may reopen on Friday, after taking all necessary safety measures.

Meanwhile, the forest authorities received two calls from the public on the night of Wednesday about “sighting” of a leopard in the adjoining area of the CFTRI campus. However, after a search, the forest authorities found that the animal was not a leopard but a civet cat. “It was a civet cat and it is part of the urban landscape. It has been living amongst us and there is no need to panic,” the DCF said.