Surpur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik passes away

February 25, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Yadgir

Surpur MLA and Chairman of Warehouse Corporation Raja Venkatappa Naik passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday due to a heart attack.

He was 67.

He is survived by his wife Rani Latha Kumari Naik and two sons Raja Venugopal Naik and Raja Santosh Naik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Naik was admitted to hospital for treatment due to a long-term illness. He died after a heart attack.

A four-time MLA, Dr. Naik was first elected as MLA from Surpur Assembly Constituency in 1994 on Karnataka Congress Party ticket. Later, he was also elected from the same constituency in 1999, 2013 and 2023 on Congress ticket.

Dr. Naik recently took charge as Chairman of the Warehouse Corporation in Bengaluru when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nominated him, along with others.

Sources close to his family said that the mortal remains of the MLA will be kept at S.P. College ground in Surpur till 4 p.m. on Monday for the public to pay their last respects. Later, they will be cremated with state honours.

A host of leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers and others have condoled his death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.