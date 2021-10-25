Surprise police check at over 100 lodges

Belagavi

25 October 2021 05:59 IST

The police conducted surprise inspections at over 100 lodges in the city on Saturday night. Officers sought and checked records of lodges. They also visited rooms to ensure that there were no illegal activities.

Owners and managers were asked to follow some strict rules, including setting up CCTV cameras in all important places, seek and obtain copies of customer identity cards. Over 50 personnel participated in the inspections that went on till Sunday morning.

Advertising

Advertising