Surprise inspection of Mysuru Central Prison conducted

March 26, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Mysuru city police conducted a surprise inspection of the Mysuru Central Prison in the city on Tuesday.

The surprise check of the prison premises including the barracks yielded several unauthorised items like sim card, cash, blades and knives.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi along with Assistant Commissioners of Police, Inspectors and officials of different police stations participated in the surprise raid that was carried out on the prison premises.

The police also deployed dog squad during its search operations. With regard to the recovery of unauthorised items from the jail, the police officials said action will be taken as per law.

